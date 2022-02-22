Lincoln Board of Education to announce new LPS Superintendent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Board of Education will announce the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday during their 6 p.m. meeting.

The Lincoln Board of Education announced the names of four superintendent finalists on Jan. 25. Steve Joel, current superintendent for LPS, announced that he will retire at the end of June.

The Board interviewed the finalists on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4. Each candidate met with various small groups, which included students, staff, families and community members.

The four finalists are:

Paul Gausman, Superintendent for Sioux City Community School District in Sioux City, Iowa.

Peter Licata, South Regional Superintendent for the Palm Beach County School District in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jami Jo Thompson, Superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Antwan Wilson, Assistant Professor for Nebraska Wesleyan University, in Lincoln Nebraska, and Chief Executive Officer of Schoolwise Educational Consulting.

More information about the finalists can be found on the LPS website: lps.org.

