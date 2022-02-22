Advertisement

LPD looking for man who hit woman in head with club

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit in the head by a stranger.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police said a 33-year-old woman was walking near 11th and O Streets when she got into an argument with an unknown man.

LPD said the man hit her in the head with a six-inch club that he was holding and left on a bike before police arrived.

According to police, the woman was bleeding from her head but the injury did not appear to be life threatening.

The man has not been located since the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

