LPD: Man throws backpack with THC cartridges & $68,000 in cash over overpass

Alex Hernandez
Alex Hernandez(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say threw a backpack with THC cartridges and $68,000 in cash over an overpass.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, an officer saw a brown Buick Enclave was driving with only one headlight working around N 1st and Dawes.

LPD said the officer followed the car without initiating their overhead lights but the car drove erratically to avoid the officer.

According to police, a short time later the officers located the car on Harris Overpass stalled and the driver, identified as 21-year-old Alex Hernandez, was standing outside looking over the overpass.

LPD said the officer believed he may have discarded something over the overpass and officers searched the ground below.

Officers said they found a backpack with items linking Hernandez to it, as well as 26 THC vape cartridges, a jar of lemon cake THC wax and $68,000 in cash.

On his person, LPD said they found another $1,600 in cash.

Hernandez was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating drug statute, disobey traffic control device, obstructing a peace officer and improper or defective vehicle lighting charges.

