Advertisement

LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha

Jesus Sanchez-Meza
Jesus Sanchez-Meza(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who had $450,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden in his truck which was headed for Omaha.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, on Friday, members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a truck on I-80 near mile marker 393.

Sheriff Wagner said the truck had California license plates and was stopped for following too closely. LSO said during the stop, a K9 officer was deployed for reasonable suspicion.

During the search of the truck, Sheriff Wagner said task members discovered 20 pounds of methamphetamine under the rear seat of the pick up truck.

Sheriff Wagner said the methamphetamine was headed for Omaha and has a street value of $450,000.

Jesus Sanchez-Meza, 25, from Chula Vista, California, was arrested. He’s facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man breaks window at Fat Toad bar, sisters arrested for obstructing peace officer

Latest News

Alex Hernandez
LPD: Man throws backpack with THC cartridges & $68,000 in cash over overpass
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
LPD File Photo
LPD looking for man who hit woman in head with club
fire
SCENE VIDEO: House fire at 19th & Ryons in Lincoln