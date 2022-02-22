Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene

Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the Nebraska Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (By Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | Rebecca S. Gratz)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former North Platte State Sen. Mike Groene is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Groene submitted a one-line letter of resignation to the governor Monday amid calls for a more formal investigation into the handling of the harassment case at the state capitol that led to his resignation.

“After consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, NSP has opened an investigation into the matter. Once complete, the findings will be delivered to the Attorney General,” an NSP spokesman told 6 News.

Sen. Groene told 6 News on Friday that he didn’t want to drag his wife and family through the fight it would take to defend himself and would resign.

Kristina Kanecko, a longtime aide to Sen. Groene, said she found photos of herself on Sen. Groene’s computer, including close-ups of provocative body parts.

Gov. Ricketts will appoint Sen. Groene’s replacement but has not specified a timeline, though a spokeswoman for his office said he recognizes the importance of having someone in that office quickly.

