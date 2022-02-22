Advertisement

Nebraska’s delegation urging federal government for disaster declaration for December storms

A tornado rolled through Adams County causing damage in December.
A tornado rolled through Adams County causing damage in December.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s delegation sent a letter to President Joe Biden for Major Disaster Declaration request for storms in December.

U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Representatives Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Adrian Smith (NE-03) echoed support for Governor Pete Ricketts request.

The request follows severe storms, winds, and tornadoes that hit communities across the state on Dec. 15, 2021.

The counties highlighted in the request include: Adams, Buffalo, Burt, Cass, Cuming, Fillmore, Gage, Hamilton, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Thayer, Washington and Webster. Assistance is also requested for Hazard Mitigation statewide.

Read the letter to President Biden below:

Dear Mr. President:

We write in strong support of Governor Pete Ricketts’s request for a Major Declaration of Disaster for Public Assistance for Nebraska due to a period of unstable weather on December 15, 2021 for the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Burt, Cass, Cuming, Fillmore, Gage, Hamilton, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Thayer, Washington, and Webster. We also support the Governor’s request for Hazard Mitigation statewide.

As a result of severe weather on December 15, later determined a derecho with wind damage extending more than 250 miles, numerous cities in Nebraska, including Beatrice, Bradshaw, Columbus, Fairbury, Geneva, Guide Rock, Syracuse, Tecumseh, Red Cloud, and Wymore, experienced damage to electrical distribution infrastructure, primarily to power poles and electrical lines, which left approximately 34,000 customers across the state without power. The high winds and ensuing weather also caused extensive damage to agriculture, including to center pivot irrigation systems, augers, and livestock, and the resulting losses are among the largest caused by a December storm in over 130 years. A preliminary damage assessment has estimated costs totaling $6,791,680.

This event comes after Nebraska suffered another federally declared disaster during the past 12 months, and while the state and small rural communities are still recovering from the largest disaster in our state’s history, DR-4420, in March 2019. We ask that the federal government once again join in our state’s recovery efforts and ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Our offices stand ready and willing to assist in any way possible.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln

Latest News

Wednesday AM Wind Chills
Wednesday Forecast: The arctic cold continues...
Cinderella at LHS
Cinderella at Lincoln High School
Nebraska Task Force One announced on Tuesday the death of NE-TF1 K9 George. K9 George passed...
Nebraska Task Force One K9 passes away from liver cancer
The Lincoln Board of Education will announce the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools...
Lincoln Board of Education to announce new LPS Superintendent