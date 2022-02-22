Advertisement

New baby giraffe born at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

The birth of Mosi, a three-week-old giraffe, was announced by the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
The birth of Mosi, a three-week-old giraffe, was announced by the Lincoln Children's Zoo.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The birth of a new female giraffe, the first ever born at the facility, has been announced by The Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Mosi, now three-weeks-old, has joined the six other giraffes in the giraffe barn at the zoo and can be seen by visitors starting Wednesday.

The zoo is now home to six females and one male, which makes Lincoln one of the largest giraffe breeding facilities in the country.

“What you’re seeing is over 10 years of work and planning to make this happen. This couldn’t have happened without a huge amount of community support, this is truly Lincoln’s baby,” Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO, Evan Killeen said.

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo also provides an interactive feeding program for children and families in the community. Zoo staff said roughly 127,086 bundles of lettuce have been fed to the giraffe since 2019.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man breaks window at Fat Toad bar, sisters arrested for obstructing peace officer
Three exposed to chemical spill at Fremont poultry plant

Latest News

Over 1,000 people without power in southern Lancaster County
An Auburn family lost their home to a fire over President's Day weekend.
Auburn family loses home to fire
It is going to be cold Tuesday with well below average high temperatures.
Cold and Windy Tuesday
In the middle of an affordable housing shortage, hundred of Afghan refugees in Nebraska need a...
Nebraska State Legislature aims to help refugees find new and safe homes