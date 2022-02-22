LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 1,000 people without power in southern Lancaster County early Tuesday morning.

According to Norris Public Power, close to 1,100 people have lost power, possibly due to the winter precipitation and strong winds impacting much of southeast Nebraska. Some of the towns impacted include Hickman, Roca, Martell, and Sprague.

There’s no official word yet from NPPD about what’s caused the outage, but crews are working to restore power to customers impacted.

. (Norris Public Poewr District Outage Map)

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.