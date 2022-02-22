Wednesday Forecast: The arctic cold continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures and gusty winds will mean bitterly cold conditions will continue throughout the coverage area on Wednesday and Thursday...

Overnight lows Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning will range from around 0° to -10°...and when you factor in a brisk and unrelenting north-northwest breeze you’ll be looking at wind chills of -15° to -30° for much of the state...and even colder for some folks across northern Nebraska.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Wind Chills (KOLN)

There are WIND CHILL ADVISORIES and WIND CHILL WARNINGS in place across all of Nebraska and northern Kansas.

WIND CHILL WEATHER ALERTS (KOLN)

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the single-digits to around 20°...with the warmest readings in the southeast corner of the state.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

It will be another brisk and cold morning early Thursday...but not quite as cold as Wednesday morning. Lows in the -5° to 5° range for most...with wind chills still well-below zero.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Most highs on Thursday are expected in the teens and lower 20s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Your Thursday will also include a snow chance as a storm system ejects out of the southwestern US. Snowfall amounts will range from just a trace...to around 2″ for much of central and eastern Nebraska...with some higher amounts possible in parts of western Nebraska.

Snowfall Potential Wednesday-Thursday (KOLN)

Lows Friday morning will again range from -5° to 5°...so another cold morning is coming as we head for the end of the work week.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday are expected to rebound a bit...back into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The weekend looks dry at this time...with a little warm-up expected. Look for highs in the mid 40s to low 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook shows the chilly conditions on Wednesday and Thursday...the transitional improvement for Friday...then much milder weather returning down the road.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

