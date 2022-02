LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Christian girl’s basketball head coach Britt Ehlers announced Tuesday he will be stepping down as head coach.

Ehlers coached the crusaders for two years and cited spending more time with family as one of his reasons for stepping away.

I’ve shared with several people that I decided to step away as a coach at LCS. I’m so thankful for the players and people I got to work with, as well as the other coaches and players I met these past couple of years. It was a great experience. pic.twitter.com/ehZL5KTKBu — Britt Ehlers (@brittehlers) February 22, 2022

He was 18-26 in his two seasons as head coach.

