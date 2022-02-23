Coffee break in Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Inside a replica train caboose, Java Junction continues to attract customers looking for a good cup of coffee. But these days, the business features much more than just a cup of joe.

We visited with owner Theresa Sweet about her business recently. “Java Junction started about 21 years ago,” Sweet said. “It was just a project I had. I wanted to have my own business. I spent three years learning the coffee business. When I felt good about it, I started tucking money away and making the plans. It opened in North Platte in 2001. When I had it in North Platte it was on leased property, so I had it for 15 years there. It was bittersweet when we closed up there, but we had an opening here in Kearney, and that was exciting to be able to open a business in Kearney.”

Sweet’s business is just across the street from a business her husband owns. “His business is Sweet Enterprises,” Theresa Sweet said. “He sells dirt scrapers and dirt moving equipment. He also has a line of golf carts. So, when he needs help, we go over and help him. And when I need help, he comes over and helps me.”

“A lot of people think Java Junction is just a coffee house,” Sweet said. “We do have really good coffee. We feature a light roast, a dark roast and a flavored brew every day. But, we are way more than that. We have a lot of smoothies, ice cream treats, and we feature waffle cones, shakes, malts, and toppings. We try to concentrate on the kids’ menu. We think a lot of kids, and we like it when they get their parents to bring them by for a treat. All of our kids’ menu items are $2, and they have their choice of any ice cream smoothie or hot chocolate steamer that they want.”

At Java Junction, you can also get some breakfast items and home-baked goods. “We have muffins, scones, coffee cakes and a new blueberry breakfast cake,” Sweet said. “We also have a breakfast burrito that is really a good seller, and it’s really caught on. The breakfast burritos are locally made. If you haven’t tried one, you need to try one.”

“As a team we concentrate on consistency,” Sweet said. “That goes a long way. We are very consistent with our hours of operation. We are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. We are consistent with our staff, everyone is really friendly and quick on their feet, and we try to get the cars through quickly.”

The Sandhill crane migration is coming up. So if you are looking for a coffee break in Kearney, you can try the locally-owned Java Junction and it’s at 2708 N Pl. in Kearney. The phone number is (308) 455-8055.

