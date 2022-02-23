The cold lingers Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very cold temperatures and wind chills Wednesday morning across Nebraska. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in southeast Nebraska with more clouds in central, northern and western Nebraska. A disturbance will begin to move across Nebraska Wednesday night and Thursday bringing scattered areas of light snow. The cold temperatures will continue on Thursday.
A wind chill warning and a wind chill advisory until Noon Wednesday. Feel like temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below zero in the warning area, 15 to 25 degrees below zero in the advisory area.
Wind chills in the Lincoln area this morning will range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero at times. Partly to mostly sunny, blustery and cold Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper teens with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.
Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries or light snow showers after midnight. Lows around 3 degrees above zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mainly cloudy and cold with a chance for light snow on Thursday. Most areas in central and eastern Nebraska will see around one inch or less. Isolated areas of two inches will be possible.
Mainly cloudy and cold on Thursday with a chance for occasional light snow. Half an inch to around an inch of snow will be possible by Thursday evening. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper teens and a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
It will not be as cold on Friday, but still chilly. Milder temperatures expected over the weekend and dry. Above average temperatures expected for the first part of next week.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.