The cold lingers Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very cold temperatures and wind chills Wednesday morning across Nebraska. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in southeast Nebraska with more clouds in central, northern and western Nebraska. A disturbance will begin to move across Nebraska Wednesday night and Thursday bringing scattered areas of light snow. The cold temperatures will continue on Thursday.

A wind chill warning and a wind chill advisory until Noon Wednesday. Feel like temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below zero in the warning area, 15 to 25 degrees below zero in the advisory area.

Wind chill values will range from 20 to 30 degrees below zero in northern Nebraska, 15 to 25 degrees below zero in the wind chill advisory area. (1011 Weather)

Wind chills in the Lincoln area this morning will range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero at times. Partly to mostly sunny, blustery and cold Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper teens with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Cold temperatures continue on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries or light snow showers after midnight. Lows around 3 degrees above zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Very cold temperatures continue Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Wind chills will not be as cold Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy and cold with a chance for light snow on Thursday. Most areas in central and eastern Nebraska will see around one inch or less. Isolated areas of two inches will be possible.

Areas of light snow will develop Wednesday night and continue on Thursday. The heaviest accumulations will likely be in far western and southwestern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy and cold on Thursday with a chance for occasional light snow. Half an inch to around an inch of snow will be possible by Thursday evening. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper teens and a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

It will not be as cold on Friday, but still chilly. Milder temperatures expected over the weekend and dry. Above average temperatures expected for the first part of next week.

Cold temperatures continue through Friday. Milder temperatures for the weekend and early next week. (1011 Weather)

