Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Paul Gausman will be the new...
Paul Gausman announced as new LPS Superintendent
Alex Hernandez
LPD: Man throws backpack with THC cartridges & $68,000 in cash over overpass
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
Jesus Sanchez-Meza
LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect was the mother's Uber rideshare driver. (WGCL, KENNETH ANDERSON,...
Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say
Local business owner loses access to Facebook account
Local business owner loses access to Facebook account after being hacked
Authorities say the suspect was the mother's Uber rideshare driver. (WGCL, KENNETH ANDERSON,...
Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial