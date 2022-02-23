Dry winter, high prices concern Nebraska, Iowa farmers ahead of planting season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year, the equation is the same for local farmers, but the variables constantly change.

This year’s variables are showing potential impacts from dry winter conditions, and unforgiving high prices for resources farmers use.

Jay Rempe says some Nebraska farmers are beginning to worry over the record-dry winter the area is seeing.

“It’s definitely on the mind of farmers right now, they’re watching things closely, like you said things are very dry and unless we see a wet spring like we did last year, they’re a little concerned about the soil moisture levels,” Rempe says.

Rempe is a Senior Economist at the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

He says farmers in central Nebraska can better handle these dry conditions, because they use more irrigation, although that does come at a higher price.

But it’s different in the eastern/Metro area.

“We need some really good precipitation between now and planting season or during planting season to refill that soil moisture profile or we’re going to have some struggling dryland crops in the eastern part of Nebraska.”

Across the river in western Iowa, soybean and corn farmer Don Brothers say he’s not worried quite yet about the weather.

That’s because there’s still plenty of time for moisture to come.

He also isn’t concerned because his land, which is in Pottawattamie and Harrison counties, won’t need to be tilled before planting. He fertilizes and preps his land each fall. No tilling means any moisture the ground already has, will be preserved.

However, Brothers is still concerned about the rising prices of products he and other farmers use each season.

“Extreme compounded by extreme,” he says. “Ammonia, if you would’ve bought ammonia in August of ‘21, you could’ve bought it for $715/ton. Today, if they can even get it, it’s going to be over $1,600. So, how do you figure a 100% markup in three and a half months?”

“The chemicals, they’re up about 30%, Roundup is up about 70%, and the seed companies, soybean, seed corn seed, they’ve really stayed relatively to what they were last year, but the fertilizer and the chemicals are big, and obviously our fuel is up a dollar a gallon over what it was.”

“They are seeing across the board fertilizer costs, chemical costs doubling even tripling in costs, they are caught in the same supply chain issues that a lot of the rest of country is caught in,” Rempe says.

“Plus you throw on top of that the political turmoil we see in the world, China and Russia are some major fertilizer producers and they’re having some shortages and restricting exports,” Rempe adds. “Of course, we have the whole Russia/Ukraine situation which is adding some volatility to the market.”

Brothers bought his chemicals and fertilizers for this season last fall but knows that these prices will likely remain when it’s time to buy for next year’s crop.

“It’ll be a year to have a bountiful harvest and a good price, and then next year we’ll spend more money to put in a crop to achieve a margin that we’ve always tried to live on.”

Last year was a great year for farmers, both men say.

“Was blessed with record yields and it was pretty much through the Midwest predominantly,” Brothers says. “Behind that, we’re blessed with some incredible crop prices that most people have never seen, let alone sold anything for.”

And they say there’s still good news for this year, too.

“Commodity prices [are] still relatively high and I think there’s some opportunities for farmers to lock in some positive returns, but it’s going to be more difficult this year and they’re going to have to be on top of their game and pouncing on them when they can because I think the market is going to be very volatile this year,” Rempe predicts.

