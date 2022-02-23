Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts announces Sen. Groene’s successor

From Left to Right: Julie Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Governor...
From Left to Right: Julie Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Governor Pete Ricketts(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Michael “Mike” Jacobson of North Platte to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 42.

“Mike is a Nebraska native who exemplifies our state’s entrepreneurialism and hard work,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He will be a champion for efficient and effective government, responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and our state’s strong family values. His successful leadership as a community banker has given him valuable insights that will help to grow Nebraska.”

“It is an honor to represent the citizens of District 42 in the Legislature,” said Jacobson. “I share Nebraska’s traditional values, work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit. As a State Senator, I’ll advocate for limited government and conservative fiscal policy. I’ve built a community-minded culture in my business, and I look forward to strengthening Nebraska by creating more opportunities to live and work in the Good Life.”

Jacobson grew up on a share-rented farm near Sutton and supported himself through college. After returning to farm and teach for a short time in Red Cloud, he began a banking career in 1980 as an Agricultural Lending Officer at City National Bank in Hastings. In 1984, he moved to Lincoln and worked as Senior Vice President/Division Manager of The National Bank of Commerce. After a decade in Lincoln, he relocated to North Platte in 1994 to serve as Chairman, President, and CEO of Western Nebraska National Bank. In 1998, he became the Founder and Principal Shareholder of NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte. He’s successfully grown the bank to over $850 million in total assets with branches in Kearney and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jacobson has been active in the community, serving as Chair of the North Platte Redevelopment Authority, Chair of the North Platte Airport Authority, and on the Great Plains Health Board of Directors. He’s also a Past President of both the North Platte Development Corporation and North Platte Public Schools Foundation Board.

Jacobson has given leadership to numerous professional and statewide associations. He’s a Past Chairman of the Nebraska Bankers Association and Past President of the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska Inc. He has been a board member of the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers and has served on various committees with the American Bankers Association. Additionally, he’s served on the Governor’s Agricultural Advisory Council; University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council; and University of Nebraska Council for Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching (CARET).

Jacobson is a graduate of Sutton High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics/Agricultural Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

His appointment is effective February 23, 2022. Jacobson fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Mike Groene.

Groene submitted a one-line letter of resignation to the governor Monday amid calls for a more formal investigation into the handling of the harassment case at the state capitol that led to his resignation. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.

