HS Basketball scoreboard- Tuesday, Feb. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 22.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Adams Central 55, Gibbon 36
Amherst 45, Doniphan-Trumbull 35
Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills Valley 47
Ansley-Litchfield 67, Pleasanton 63
Auburn 68, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Aurora 63, Seward 54
BDS 55, Meridian 28
Bayard 53, Perkins County 51
Bennington 82, Schuyler 42
Bishop Neumann 55, Yutan 35
Blair 61, South Sioux City 46
Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42
Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 27
Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49
Central City 71, Ord 43
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Columbus Lakeview 43
Crete 45, York 42
Cross County 58, Aquinas Catholic 45
Diller-Odell 41, Sterling 35
Dundy County Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53
Elkhorn North 55, Mount Michael Benedictine 47
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Christian Academy 42
Fairbury 55, Falls City 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Lewiston 15
Fort Calhoun 44, Douglas County West 42
Freeman 50, Southern 41
Friend 56, Exeter-Milligan 37
Fullerton 77, Elba 28
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 74, Omaha Nation 56
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54
Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Superior 26
Heartland 57, Nebraska Christian 53
Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25
Howells-Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Johnson-Brock 48
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Elkhorn Valley 45
Hyannis 77, Arthur County 37
Johnson County Central 43, Tri County 42
Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29
Kenesaw 55, Axtell 48
Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36
Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Thayer Central 33
Malcolm 52, Centennial 48
Maxwell 53, Hershey 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Cambridge 43
McCook 63, Lexington 31
Mead 52, Omaha Brownell Talbot 29
Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36
Milford 63, Raymond Central 46
Minden 66, Cozad 60
Mullen 43, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Norfolk Catholic 54, Lutheran High Northeast 46
Norris 51, Nebraska City 48
North Central 50, Neligh-Oakdale 49
North Platte St. Patrick’s 72, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 27
Northwest 57, Hastings 47
O’Neill 58, Battle Creek 48
Oakland-Craig 56, Tekamah-Herman 50
Omaha Concordia 69, Boys Town 40
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 73, Ralston 52
Osceola 60, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Palmyra 45, Archbishop Bergan 37
Parkview Christian 60, Humphrey St. Francis 49
Pierce 55, Boone Central 48
Platteview 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24
Red Cloud 46, Franklin 40
Sandy Creek 59, Sutton 39
Scottsbluff 83, Alliance 43
Shelton 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Sidney 67, Gering 56
South Platte 64, Minatare 40
St. Mary’s 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
Stuart 81, Santee 68
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Elm Creek 56 (OT)
Wahoo 77, Arlington 36
Wakefield 57, Wisner-Pilger 55
Wausa 44, Winside 40
Waverly 54, Plattsmouth 39
Weeping Water 45, Cornerstone Christian 42
West Holt 48, Summerland 34
Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36
Wynot 66, Randolph 49
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Ainsworth VS Twin Loup (at Ainsworth High School)
Ashland-Greenwood VS Conestoga (at Ashland-Greenwood High School)
Boyd County VS Burwell (at Ainsworth High School)
Hampton VS Giltner (at Nelson)
Hi-Line VS Bertrand (at Loomis)
High Plains Community VS Shelby-Rising City (at Cedar Rapids)
Lawrence-Nelson VS Deshler (at Nelson)
Lincoln Lutheran VS Lincoln Christian (at Ashland-Greenwood High School)
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS North Bend Central (at Leigh High School)
Riverside VS East Butler (at Cedar Rapids)
St. Edward VS Spalding Academy (at Fullerton)
St. Paul VS Centura (at St. Paul High School)
Wallace VS Paxton (at Medicine Valley High School)
Wayne VS BRLD (at West Point-Beemer High School)
West Point-Beemer VS Winnebago (at West Point-Beemer High School)
