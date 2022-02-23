Advertisement

HS Basketball scoreboard- Tuesday, Feb. 22

10/11 NOW at Ten
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 22.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Adams Central 55, Gibbon 36

Amherst 45, Doniphan-Trumbull 35

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills Valley 47

Ansley-Litchfield 67, Pleasanton 63

Auburn 68, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Aurora 63, Seward 54

BDS 55, Meridian 28

Bayard 53, Perkins County 51

Bennington 82, Schuyler 42

Bishop Neumann 55, Yutan 35

Blair 61, South Sioux City 46

Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42

Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 27

Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49

Central City 71, Ord 43

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Columbus Lakeview 43

Crete 45, York 42

Cross County 58, Aquinas Catholic 45

Diller-Odell 41, Sterling 35

Dundy County Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53

Elkhorn North 55, Mount Michael Benedictine 47

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Christian Academy 42

Fairbury 55, Falls City 45

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Lewiston 15

Fort Calhoun 44, Douglas County West 42

Freeman 50, Southern 41

Friend 56, Exeter-Milligan 37

Fullerton 77, Elba 28

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia/Loup City 37

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 74, Omaha Nation 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54

Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Superior 26

Heartland 57, Nebraska Christian 53

Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25

Howells-Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Johnson-Brock 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Elkhorn Valley 45

Hyannis 77, Arthur County 37

Johnson County Central 43, Tri County 42

Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29

Kenesaw 55, Axtell 48

Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36

Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Thayer Central 33

Malcolm 52, Centennial 48

Maxwell 53, Hershey 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Cambridge 43

McCook 63, Lexington 31

Mead 52, Omaha Brownell Talbot 29

Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36

Milford 63, Raymond Central 46

Minden 66, Cozad 60

Mullen 43, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Norfolk Catholic 54, Lutheran High Northeast 46

Norris 51, Nebraska City 48

North Central 50, Neligh-Oakdale 49

North Platte St. Patrick’s 72, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 27

Northwest 57, Hastings 47

O’Neill 58, Battle Creek 48

Oakland-Craig 56, Tekamah-Herman 50

Omaha Concordia 69, Boys Town 40

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 73, Ralston 52

Osceola 60, Nebraska Lutheran 36

Palmyra 45, Archbishop Bergan 37

Parkview Christian 60, Humphrey St. Francis 49

Pierce 55, Boone Central 48

Platteview 74, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24

Red Cloud 46, Franklin 40

Sandy Creek 59, Sutton 39

Scottsbluff 83, Alliance 43

Shelton 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Sidney 67, Gering 56

South Platte 64, Minatare 40

St. Mary’s 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Stuart 81, Santee 68

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Elm Creek 56 (OT)

Wahoo 77, Arlington 36

Wakefield 57, Wisner-Pilger 55

Wausa 44, Winside 40

Waverly 54, Plattsmouth 39

Weeping Water 45, Cornerstone Christian 42

West Holt 48, Summerland 34

Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36

Wynot 66, Randolph 49

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Ainsworth VS Twin Loup (at Ainsworth High School)

Ashland-Greenwood VS Conestoga (at Ashland-Greenwood High School)

Boyd County VS Burwell (at Ainsworth High School)

Hampton VS Giltner (at Nelson)

Hi-Line VS Bertrand (at Loomis)

High Plains Community VS Shelby-Rising City (at Cedar Rapids)

Lawrence-Nelson VS Deshler (at Nelson)

Lincoln Lutheran VS Lincoln Christian (at Ashland-Greenwood High School)

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS North Bend Central (at Leigh High School)

Riverside VS East Butler (at Cedar Rapids)

St. Edward VS Spalding Academy (at Fullerton)

St. Paul VS Centura (at St. Paul High School)

Wallace VS Paxton (at Medicine Valley High School)

Wayne VS BRLD (at West Point-Beemer High School)

West Point-Beemer VS Winnebago (at West Point-Beemer High School)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Couple destroys inside of north Lincoln gas station
The aftermath of a house fire that Lincoln Fire & Rescue extinguished very early Saturday...
$120,000 in damage done to south Lincoln home after Saturday morning fire
The Lincoln Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Paul Gausman will be the new...
Paul Gausman announced as new LPS Superintendent
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln

Latest News

Ehlers steps down as head coach
Britt Ehlers steps away as head coach of Lincoln Chirstian
Mak Hatcliff caps off record setting freshman season.
Beatrice native Mak Hatcliff makes history at Doane
HS Basketball scoreboard- Monday, Feb. 21
HS Basketball highlights and scores Monday Feb. 21
HS Basketball highlights and scores Monday Feb. 21