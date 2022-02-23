Advertisement

Huskers begin 2022 beach season this week

Kenzie Knuckles and the Huskers begin the beach volleyball season on Thursday at Noon against Oklahoma Wesleyan.(Maddie Washburn/NU Communications)
By NU Athletics
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the first time in nearly two years, the Nebraska volleyball team will play a beach volleyball match when it hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday at Noon at the Hawks Championship Center. It will be one of three matches the Huskers host in their opening week. Nebraska will also play Wayne State on Friday at 8 a.m. and Park on Friday at 4 p.m., both inside the Hawks Championship Center.

All three matches will have a free live video stream available to watch on Twitter (@HuskerVBall) and on the Nebraska Volleyball Facebook page. NU’s home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Hawks Championship Center.

The Huskers haven’t played a beach volleyball match since March 9, 2020. The rest of the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, and the Huskers didn’t play beach volleyball in 2021 as the indoor season was played during the spring.

Before the 2020 beach season came to an end, Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik had compiled an 8-2 record as a pair through 10 matches. Nicklin Hames had won seven of 10 matches played with her partner, Lauren Stivrins. Hames has a 22-12 career beach volleyball record, while Knuckles and Kubik are each 20-14 in their careers. All three rank among the top eight in school history in career victories. No other Husker on the beach roster has competed in a collegiate beach volleyball match.

The Huskers will make their first road trip next week when they travel to Jacksonville, Florida for the North Florida Invitational. Nebraska will play five matches in two days in Florida before returning home for another home match on Tuesday, March 8 against Ottawa (Kansas). -

