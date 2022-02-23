Lancaster County Board approves labor agreement with Corrections Union

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners today approved a 3-year labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #32, which represents correctional officers employed by the Lancaster County Department of Corrections.

Under this historic agreement, incoming Correctional Officers will receive a starting wage of $27.00 per hour with the potential to earn up to $32.26 per hour. This competitive pay plan guarantees 3% annual increases for all Correctional Officers in August 2022 and August 2023.

Deb Schorr, Chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners stated, “I would like to thank the Lancaster County negotiating team and FOP#32 for working tirelessly to reach this agreement. This agreement will aid in recruiting new Correctional Officers, reward our existing Correctional Officers for their dedicated service, and further the mission of the Corrections Department to provide community safety through secure, legal, and compassionate adult detention. We greatly appreciate the committed hard work of all our corrections staff.”

“I am excited that Lancaster County and FOP #32 have worked on an agreement that includes a very competitive pay plan for our Correctional Officers,” stated Brad Johnson, Director of the Lancaster County Corrections Department. “I am proud to work with the finest Correctional Officers in Nebraska and it is fitting that the new pay plan places them ahead of all their peers in counties across the state. My hope is that this agreement will enable us to attract qualified applicants who want to find their career path in a modern state-of-the-art facility. I want to express my gratitude to the union leadership and the negotiation team for their hard work throughout this process.”

