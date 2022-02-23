Local business owner loses access to Facebook account after being hacked

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The latest data from Pew Research shows almost 70% of American adults use Facebook. Some use it for personal reasons. Others use it to sell their products.

In a matter of seconds, hackers can take over your accounts. Now, one Lincoln business owner who relies on social media can’t get her account back.

Haley Reed owns H.Flynn Designs in Lincoln. She spent the last eight years building her business page on Facebook, and in a matter of moments she’s lost complete access.

It was a normal Saturday for Reed. She was at home with her kids when her husband sent her a screenshot. Her Facebook profile picture was changed to an ISIS flag.

“I opened Facebook immediately and before I could even search password, I was logged out of my Facebook account.” Reed said.

No longer able to log in, she lost access to not only her personal account, but her business page for H. Flynn Designs. Reed said she’s lost out on thousands of dollars in sales in the last three days.

“For someone to go into Facebook and be able to not only hack, but post horrible content on my page, and I may not ever see my business page that I built for the last eight years is like my biggest nightmare,” Reed said.

Reed said she’s been through every avenue to regain access to her account, but has only received automated emails from Facebook.

“You would think that they would have a chat center or like an email or a phone number or some sort of customer service, but there is nothing,” Reed said.

She said she spent over $500 looking for assistance. A company in Norway couldn’t help her. Reed even bought an Oculus Virtual Head Set and contacted Oculus support. That didn’t work either.

“This whole thing drives me absolutely crazy,” Reed said. “I just want my accounts back. I just want to be able to post on my business account. I just want to go back to my normal job.”

10/11 NOW checked with Reed and she said her access is still blocked. She’s encouraging others to have someone else as an admin on your business page, so that they will still have access if you are hacked.

Experts also said it’s important to use two-factor authentication.

