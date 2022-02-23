Nebraska falls to Northwestern, 77-65

Advertisement

The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball dropped their third straight game on Tuesday. The Huskers fell on the road to Northwestern 77-65.

Bryce McGowens became NU’s all-time freshman scoring leader with 452 passing Dave Hoppen’s school freshman scoring mark of 445 set in 1982-83 McGowens broke the record with a free throw with 13:07 remaining. McGowens finished the night with his second double-double of the year with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

He finished in double figures for the 21st time and has now been in double figures in nine straight games.

Alonzo Verge Jr. reached double figures for the 20th time this year with 15 points. Verge also tied his season high with four steals, marked the seventh time he has had three or more steals.

The Huskers are back in action on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against #25 Iowa at 8:00 p.m.

