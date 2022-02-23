Advertisement

Nebraska pitcher Bunz out for remainder of season

Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz #27 Baseball vs Northwestern-Game 2
Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz #27 Baseball vs Northwestern-Game 2(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska relief pitcher Jake Bunz will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Will Bolt. Bunz was injured during the Huskers’ season-opening series at Sam Houston. Bolt says the exact nature of the injury is undetermined at this time.

Bunz is a senior from Elkhorn. During the 2021 season, the hard-throwing lefty made a team-high 20 appearances with a 2.20 ERA.

