NReport Podcast: QB Preview & Husker Hoops

Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert talk about Spring Football in the latest edition of the N Report Podcast
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 23: QB Preview & Husker Hoops

In a wide-ranging discussion, Kevin Sjuts & Bill Schammert talk about the state of women’s hoops following this weekend’s departures, what’s next for a 20-loss men’s team, and preview the quarterback battle for spring football, which is just 5 days away!

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

