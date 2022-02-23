NReport Podcast: QB Preview & Husker Hoops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 23: QB Preview & Husker Hoops

In a wide-ranging discussion, Kevin Sjuts & Bill Schammert talk about the state of women’s hoops following this weekend’s departures, what’s next for a 20-loss men’s team, and preview the quarterback battle for spring football, which is just 5 days away!

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search "huskers" or "nreport".

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

