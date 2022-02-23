Advertisement

StarTran ridership still below pre-pandemic levels, rides remain free

Ridership is still down, but has recovered to 71 percent of prepandemic levels. StarTran...
Ridership is still down, but has recovered to 71 percent of prepandemic levels. StarTran managers credit lower case numbers and their dedication to keeping everyone safe on their buses.(KOLN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, StarTran lost roughly half of its riders. As COVID-19 cases continue dropping and gas prices go up, travelers are slowly starting to return.

Many industries were slammed because of the pandemic and the bus system in Lincoln was no exception. Not only did the number of travelers plummet, StarTran was also understaffed with bus drivers which impacted routes, times and how much riders pay.

Lincoln’s transit system has now recovered all but 10 drivers and are fully staffed with mechanics. By the summer of 2022 every route will be back on track as normally scheduled. Ridership is still down, but has recovered to 71 percent of pre-pandemic levels. StarTran managers credit lower case numbers and their dedication to keeping everyone safe on their buses.

“We’re an essential service to this community; people rely on us to get to the grocery store, to get to doctors appointments,” assistant transit manager, Carla Cosier said, “That’s just something that we always keep forefront, we have a service to provide and we’re going to make sure we do that.”

Free rides will continue into 2022 in the effort to boost ridership. Cosier said they will continue to evaluate their free rides, and will remain fare free for the remainder of the summer.

StarTran also plans on bringing certain routes back to every thirty minutes this summer, opposed to the recent change of every hour. You can find those routes here.

As gas prices continue to rise, StarTran managers believe the number of passengers will increase as well, and says paratransit ridership is already recovering to pre-pandemic levels. The bus system will also reincorporate their star pass to kids up to the age of 18.

“What it does is talk about different places within the community the buses can take you,” Cosier said, “There will be coupons on there and things like that. Making sure to get those out to the schools and libraries to encourage students and hopefully parents to know about StarTran and the different services we offer.”

In the continued effort to keep their passengers safe, StarTran is still requiring masks on buses through March 18 and that decision will be re-evaluated at that time.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Paul Gausman will be the new...
Paul Gausman announced as new LPS Superintendent
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
Alex Hernandez
LPD: Man throws backpack with THC cartridges & $68,000 in cash over overpass
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
Jesus Sanchez-Meza
LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha

Latest News

Tom Osborne celebrates 85th Birthday; Players encourage donations to TeamMates Mentoring
Crime Stopper 2-23-2022
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
StarTran ridership still below prepandemic levels, rides remain free
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!