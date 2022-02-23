StarTran ridership still below pre-pandemic levels, rides remain free

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, StarTran lost roughly half of its riders. As COVID-19 cases continue dropping and gas prices go up, travelers are slowly starting to return.

Many industries were slammed because of the pandemic and the bus system in Lincoln was no exception. Not only did the number of travelers plummet, StarTran was also understaffed with bus drivers which impacted routes, times and how much riders pay.

Lincoln’s transit system has now recovered all but 10 drivers and are fully staffed with mechanics. By the summer of 2022 every route will be back on track as normally scheduled. Ridership is still down, but has recovered to 71 percent of pre-pandemic levels. StarTran managers credit lower case numbers and their dedication to keeping everyone safe on their buses.

“We’re an essential service to this community; people rely on us to get to the grocery store, to get to doctors appointments,” assistant transit manager, Carla Cosier said, “That’s just something that we always keep forefront, we have a service to provide and we’re going to make sure we do that.”

Free rides will continue into 2022 in the effort to boost ridership. Cosier said they will continue to evaluate their free rides, and will remain fare free for the remainder of the summer.

StarTran also plans on bringing certain routes back to every thirty minutes this summer, opposed to the recent change of every hour. You can find those routes here.

As gas prices continue to rise, StarTran managers believe the number of passengers will increase as well, and says paratransit ridership is already recovering to pre-pandemic levels. The bus system will also reincorporate their star pass to kids up to the age of 18.

“What it does is talk about different places within the community the buses can take you,” Cosier said, “There will be coupons on there and things like that. Making sure to get those out to the schools and libraries to encourage students and hopefully parents to know about StarTran and the different services we offer.”

In the continued effort to keep their passengers safe, StarTran is still requiring masks on buses through March 18 and that decision will be re-evaluated at that time.

