Thursday Forecast: A little bit of snow to go with the cold...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our second round of light snow this week is expected to spread across 10-11 Country on Thursday...

While a major weather system moves through the Southern Plains...a weaker disturbance drifting across our area will keep us quite cold...and give much of the region a chance for some light snow. Accumulations should be minor...anywhere from just a trace up to an inch...but some local spots could see 1-to-2″ of snow by Thursday night when the precipitation ends.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Lows Wednesday night and into Thursday morning will be quite chilly once again...ranging from around 5° above to -5°.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Thursday morning wind chills will be very cold...but are NOT expected to be quite as cold as Wednesday morning. Most readings will range form around -5° to -15°...with even colder numbers expected in the Panhandle.

Thursday AM Wind Chills (KOLN)

With clouds and light snow in the forecast during the day on Thursday...high temperatures will hold in the teens and lower 20s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Thursday night-into-Friday morning should be the last “really cold” night for awhile. Temperatures by early Friday will once again dip below zero for much of the state.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Friday morning wind chills will range from -5° to -15° across the region.

Friday AM Wind Chills (KOLN)

Under mostly sunny skies...and with light winds expected...Friday afternoon should “feel” pretty nice...even though we do no better than reach into the 30s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

High temperatures on Saturday should get back into the 40s...perhaps even touching 50° in some spots.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs on Sunday will head back into the 50s...under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Out latest 7-Day includes much milder readings for the bulk of the next week...with dry conditions a good bet after our Thursday snow chance.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

