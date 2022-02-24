Cold temperatures continue Thursday with a chance of snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will move across Nebraska on Thursday providing areas some light snow or flurries. Most of the state will see around one inch of snow or less by late Thursday afternoon. A few isolated spots could see around 2 inches of snow. The cold temperatures will also continue on Thursday but it won’t be as windy. It will be a little warmer or not as cold on Friday and the weekend is looking much warmer.

Areas of light snow and flurries expected on Thursday across the state with most locations seeing around an inch or less. A few isolated spots could see up to two inches.

Areas of light snow Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy for Lincoln this morning with a chance for light snow or flurries. Highs will reach the upper teens with a north to northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Around one inch or less of snow is expected in the Lincoln area.

Cold temperatures continue. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly clear and very cold Thursday night. Lows around zero with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Another bitter cold night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and not as cold on Friday. Highs in the lower 30s with a west to northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine and not as cold Friday. (1011 Weather)

Much warmer on Saturday and a bit breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40s and a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Breezy and warmer Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

Upper 50s and lower 60s expected through mid week.

Milder temperatures for the weekend and next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.