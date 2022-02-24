Advertisement

Cold temperatures continue Thursday with a chance of snow

Light snow possible
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will move across Nebraska on Thursday providing areas some light snow or flurries. Most of the state will see around one inch of snow or less by late Thursday afternoon. A few isolated spots could see around 2 inches of snow. The cold temperatures will also continue on Thursday but it won’t be as windy. It will be a little warmer or not as cold on Friday and the weekend is looking much warmer.

Areas of light snow and flurries expected on Thursday across the state with most locations seeing around an inch or less. A few isolated spots could see up to two inches.

Areas of light snow Thursday.
Areas of light snow Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy for Lincoln this morning with a chance for light snow or flurries. Highs will reach the upper teens with a north to northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Around one inch or less of snow is expected in the Lincoln area.

Cold temperatures continue.
Cold temperatures continue.(1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly clear and very cold Thursday night. Lows around zero with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Another bitter cold night.
Another bitter cold night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and not as cold on Friday. Highs in the lower 30s with a west to northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine and not as cold Friday.
Sunshine and not as cold Friday.(1011 Weather)

Much warmer on Saturday and a bit breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40s and a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Breezy and warmer Saturday.
Breezy and warmer Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

Upper 50s and lower 60s expected through mid week.

Milder temperatures for the weekend and next week.
Milder temperatures for the weekend and next week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID Risk Dial for Lincoln has dropped to the low orange risk level for the first time...
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial drops to low orange
Mariah Chamberlin
Hearing delayed for suspect related to Kearney murder
From Left to Right: Julie Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Governor...
Gov. Ricketts announces Sen. Groene’s successor
Local business owner loses access to Facebook account
Local business owner loses access to Facebook account after being hacked
Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz #27 Baseball vs Northwestern-Game 2
Nebraska pitcher Bunz out for remainder of season

Latest News

Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Thursday Regional Skycast
Thursday Forecast: A little bit of snow to go with the cold...
Kens Evening Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
Brandon's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brandon's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast