Concordia advances to GPAC Semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carter Kent scored a team-high 17 points and continued his climb up the Concordia career scoring list, while helping the Bulldogs to a win in the GPAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Concordia, the conference co-champs, defeated 7th-seeded Morningside 83-70 at Freidrich Arena in Seward.

Gage Smith added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 16-0 at home this season. Garrett Seagren added 11 points, which all came in the first half.

Concordia advances to the GPAC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. The Bulldogs will play rival Doane, who upset #3 Northwestern on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.