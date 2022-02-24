Donations for TeamMates encouraged for Tom Osborne’s 85th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, February 23rd is Tom Osborne’s 85th birthday. To celebrate the legendary coach, people are donating to the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

It’s a program that Osborne and his wife created 30 years ago that’s benefitted thousands of kids and teens.

Many famous faces sent Tom Osborne well wishes for his 85th birthday including current and past Huskers, Garth Brooks, Larry the Cable Guy and ESPN personalities.

It’s not just well wishes people are sending. They’re also donating $85 to the TeamMates organization in honor of Coach Osborne turning 85. Those with TeamMates said they’ve raised more than $37,000 for this birthday challenge.

“It’s very nice to hear from all those people,” Tom Osborne said during a TeamMates Facebook Live event. “85 birthdays come and go pretty fast.”

“We just ask donate $85, donate $8.50, donate $850 whatever you can give,” Hannah Miller, TeamMates Marketing and Recruiting Manager said.

The money raised will support mentor and mentee matches. TeamMates said it costs $450 per match per year to help provide a successful match.

“We continue to change lives and that’s the most important thing,” Osborne said. To cap off the birthday festivities, Governor Pete Ricketts declared February 23rd, 2022 TeamMates Mentoring Day.

In the last 30 years, TeamMates has grown quite a bit. It’s now available in five states, 190-plus school districts and has impacted 43,000 kids and teens. The organization said they’re always in need of mentors. They’re hoping to get 1,000 more in the program, saying some kids wait years to be partnered with someone.

