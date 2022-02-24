Farmers struggle with copper wire thefts in Saunders County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Yutan farmer Steve Karloff is one of many farmers in Saunders County trying to put an end to copper wire thefts.

“In early June when we got done planting our soybeans and we went back up to the field to move a pivot, the wiring was all cut and gone,” Karloff said.

Farmers aren’t the only ones who have been hit. A city pivot irrigation system near his property had its copper wire stolen, twice.

“Theirs sits right along the road and when we went back to harvest, the wiring was gone again,” Karloff said. “So there’s definitely something going on around here that we need to address.”

According to the Saunders County Sheriff, there have been 25 similar thefts reported in the county since June of last year.

Karloff said replacing the wire costs about $8,000 per pivot.

“The materials - as with what’s going on in our country - the materials are hard to come by. We’re having to pay high amounts of money to get it working again,” Karloff said.

He said thieves likely melt the copper off the wire, and estimates they make anywhere from $400 to $700 selling the raw materials.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said in his experience, copper thefts are usually tied to people who use the money to buy methamphetamine. Many times they sell to salvage yards not complying with state requirements.

Karloff is now looking into devices that cost $3,000 per pivot that can send phone alerts when a wire has been cut.

Saunders County is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to arrests in these cases.

