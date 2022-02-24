Advertisement

Hospital stress decreases as COVID-19 cases drop in Lancaster County

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update
By Bria Battle
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In Lancaster County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been at their lowest since last August. Wednesday, Bryan Health and CHI Health reported fewer than 60 patients combined.

With the drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations follow. The number of patients across the county dropped by 60% in the last month, after peaking at nearly 150 in late January.

“I think this is the first time in the last two weeks, definitely close to a year now, that we’ve been able to take a breather with staff,” said Derek Vance, President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Heath Director Pat Lopez said weekly COVID-19 cases overall have dropped 47% in the last week. The weekly numbers went from 810 on February 11 to 432 on February 18.

These improvements have moved the county risk dial to low orange. This is the lowest it’s been since last November.

“We’re on the right track and continue to see significant improvement,” said Lopez. “The pandemic is not over, but each week we are making progress, getting our community to a better place.”

The same progress is being made across the state.

There are currently about 375 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska’s hospitals, the lowest number since last October.

“It’s really dropped significantly over the last two weeks and quickly,” Vance said.

At CHI Health St. Elizabeth, hospitalizations are now less than half of what they were last month. The hospital reported 26 patients on January 20. Wednesday, they only had 11.

“It’s amazing how one change in one disease can really just allow some extra moving and breathing room in the hospital,” Vance said.

Lopez said at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the health department for county residents to pick up.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Paul Gausman will be the new...
Paul Gausman announced as new LPS Superintendent
Alex Hernandez
LPD: Man throws backpack with THC cartridges & $68,000 in cash over overpass
Crews on scene of a house fire near 19th and Ryons in Lincoln.
LFR: House fire complicated by wind, frigid temperatures
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
Jesus Sanchez-Meza
LSO: California man arrested with $450,000 meth in truck headed for Omaha

Latest News

The COVID Risk Dial for Lincoln has dropped to the low orange risk level for the first time...
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial drops to low orange
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
Nebraska COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall
Nebraska COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue falling