House fire near Hickman

Several local firefighters battle a house fire Thursday afternoon near Hickman.D
Several local firefighters battle a house fire Thursday afternoon near Hickman.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several local fire departments battled flames and extremely cold temperatures while working to put out a house fire south of Lincoln near Hickman on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. near South 120th Street and Stagecoach Road, just east of Hickman.

Hickman, Bennet, Cortland, Southeast, Southwest Eagle, and Firth Fire Departments were all on scene.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

