HS Basketball Scoreboard (Wed, Feb. 23)
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard
Wednesday, February 23
BOYS SUBDISTRICT FINALS
Aurora 56, Crete 43
Beatrice 49, Norris 42
Blair 78, Bennington 74 (OT)
Elkhorn 54, Elkhorn North 43
McCook 58, Northwest 54
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 54
Platteview 64, Waverly 26
Scottsbluff 79, Sidney 49
GIRLS SUBDISTRICT FINALS
Adams Central 69, Northwest 56
Blair 38, South Sioux City 26
Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Skutt Catholic 60
Holdrege 34, McCook 33
Norris 48, Waverly 30
Platteview 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Scottsbluff 71, Sidney 59
York 54, Beatrice 24
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.