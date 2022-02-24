Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Wed, Feb. 23)

Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble talks to his team during a timeout in the Orangemen's win over...
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HS Basketball Scoreboard

Wednesday, February 23

BOYS SUBDISTRICT FINALS

Aurora 56, Crete 43

Beatrice 49, Norris 42

Blair 78, Bennington 74 (OT)

Elkhorn 54, Elkhorn North 43

McCook 58, Northwest 54

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 54

Platteview 64, Waverly 26

Scottsbluff 79, Sidney 49

GIRLS SUBDISTRICT FINALS

Adams Central 69, Northwest 56

Blair 38, South Sioux City 26

Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Skutt Catholic 60

Holdrege 34, McCook 33

Norris 48, Waverly 30

Platteview 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Scottsbluff 71, Sidney 59

York 54, Beatrice 24

