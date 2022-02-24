Advertisement

Huskers to honor seven players on Senior Night

Alonzo Verge scored a game-high 20 points in Nebraska's exhibition win over Peru St.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Nebraska men’s basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the final time in 2021-22 on Friday night as the Huskers host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes. Tipoff at PBA is shortly after 8 p.m. and the game will be carried on FS1 and the Huskers Radio Network.  A limited number of tickets for Friday’s game are available at //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling 800-8-BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Ticket Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Nebraska will honor seven players in pregame ceremonies and fans are encouraged to be at their seats by 7:40 p.m. for the start of the festivities. The group includes seniors Alonzo Verge Jr., Trevor Lakes and Kobe Webster, as well as Derrick Walker, Lat Mayen, Trey McGowens and Chris McGraw. Walker, Mayen, McGowens and McGraw all could return for the 2022-23 season because of the eligibility freeze last season due to COVID-19.

The Huskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) could not overcome slow starts in both halves in a 77-65 loss at Northwestern on Tuesday night. NU climbed back from a 14-point first-half deficit to pull within 37-33 in the opening minute of the second half, but Northwestern used a 9-0 run to regain a double-figure lead. NU used a 16-4 second-half spurt to get within 72-63 with 1:47 left, but the Wildcats hung on for the win. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens had 15 points apiece, as McGowens added 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the year. McGowens’ 15-point night also moved him past Dave Hoppen on top of NU’s single-season freshman scoring list. 

Iowa (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) comes into Friday’s game as winners of five of their last six contests following an 86-60 win over Michigan State on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes, who climbed into the AP poll on Monday, took control from the start and held MSU to 35 percent shooting on the night. Keegan Murray led three Hawkeyes in double figures with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray added 11 points apiece. Keegan Murray leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.5 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and pulling down more than eight rebounds per game.

