Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz latest to face suspension by department

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another well-known Lincoln Police Officer is being investigated by the department, with Officer Luke Bonkiewicz placed on a 30-day suspension. Bonkiewicz is the third former public information officer to be suspended, fired or file a lawsuit within the last few months.

10/11 NOW reached out to the mayor who forwarded a statement from Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. In the statement, Ewins said she couldn’t name the officer involved as it is a personnel matter, but said “Due to public interest of this issue and our ongoing effort to provide greater transparency within our community, I am informing the public I received information that would indicate an employee with the department did not fully and accurately provide information to an internal affairs investigator. In light of this new information, I have placed the officer on a 30-day suspension while the matter is thoroughly investigated.”

Bonkiewicz has been with the department since 2011. In recent years he’s served in the public information office, providing briefings to the media. He also has played a role in gathering data for the department and was named a 2018 Institute of Justice LEADS Scholar.

10/11 NOW received messages from community members concerned about Bonkiewicz’ suspension, citing his advocacy for women in the department. In March 2021, Bonkiewicz sent an email to the mayor asking her to address sexual assault and harassment within the department in the search for a new police chief. In the email, which was obtained by the local political blog Seeing Red, Bonkiewicz said “I am writing to describe a dark undercurrent of the Lincoln Police Department, a pervasive subculture that marginalizes female sworn officers, ignores reports of sexual harassment, and fosters an environment that discourages women from reporting both sexual harassment and sexual assaults committed by male employees.”

Bonkiewicz was also recently listed as an author alongside former Sergeant Angela Sands on an article “Police Sexual Violence: A Study of Policewomen as victims,” which looks at sexual assault of female officers by male officers. The article interviews women who described incidents of male officers sexually assaulting female officers both on and off-duty. The article said victims said they were afraid to report these incidents for fear of retaliation or not being believed. They women described to authors a “prevailing sexist culture of their agencies that spanned from rank-and-file officers to administrators.”

These are the same issues described in recent lawsuits filed by current and former Lincoln Police Officers, including Officer Melissa Ripley, Officer Erin Spilker and Officer Sarah Williams. Williams’ case was settled by the City of Lincoln in 2021.

10/11 NOW reached out to Bonkiewicz, who declined to comment.

Lincoln City Councilor Sandra Washington said in a statement regarding Bonkiewicz’s suspension that she was concerned when she first learned about it, and is now watching how it proceeds. Council Chair James Michael Bowers didn’t comment on the suspension, but provided the following statement regarding the lawsuits and allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the department: “In recent months it has become public that several female LPD officers have filed lawsuits alleging sex discrimination. We support the right of everyone to seek redress through our court system, and we do not condone harassment of any kind. While we expect that these matters will be disposed of appropriately through our judicial branch, the court system, we can assure you that we will closely monitor these cases and act accordingly upon any conclusion.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.