LSO: One person dead after fiery crash north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead in a crash involving two vehicles north of Lincoln, Wednesday night.

It happened just south of Highway 77 and Mill Road. First responders were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

LSO confirmed to 10/11 NOW that another person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown right now. Deputies added that one person occupied each vehicle.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene reported that one of the vehicle was burned out, while the other vehicle was severely damaged and partially ripped apart.

Northbound Highway 77 is completely shut down at Waverly Road, while the southbound lanes are down to one lane, just south of Mill Road. LSO says it’s unclear how long the northbound lanes will be closed, as authorities investigate the crash.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released at Thursday morning’s press briefing at 9:30 a.m.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.