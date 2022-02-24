Advertisement

Nebraska returns to Texas for 3-game series vs. TCU

Huskers hat and glove
Huskers hat and glove(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Nebraska baseball team returns to the Lone Star State this weekend, as the Huskers battle No. 17 TCU in a three-game series on Friday, Feb. 25-27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

First pitch of the series opener is set for 6 p.m. (CT). The Huskers and Horned Frogs square off at 2 p.m. on Saturday before wrapping up the weekend series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All three games this weekend will be video streamed on FloBaseball.tv, which can be viewed with a subscription to FloBaseball. Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. Friday’s game will be carried on 105.3 The Bone, while Saturday’s game will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM, 99.3 FM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Sunday’s series finale can be heard on KLIN (1400 AM, 99.3 FM) in Lincoln. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

