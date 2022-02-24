Advertisement

Nebraska officials respond to invasion of Ukraine

A graphic shows where explosions have been heard amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine that...
A graphic shows where explosions have been heard amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine that started Thursday.(Source: CNN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Nebraska lawmakers are reacting to the attack.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement on the situation Thursday morning:

Fischer: “Putin treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives. A sovereign nation has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot’s imperial ambitions. The fundamental principles of security in Europe are in peril. President Biden must immediately lead a global response that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically.

Nebraska Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon also released a statements on the situation:

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash just south of Highway 77 & Mill Road, Wednesday night.
LSO: One person dead after fiery crash north of Lincoln
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
The COVID Risk Dial for Lincoln has dropped to the low orange risk level for the first time...
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial drops to low orange
Mariah Chamberlin
Hearing delayed for suspect related to Kearney murder
From Left to Right: Julie Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Governor...
Gov. Ricketts announces Sen. Groene’s successor

Latest News

The scene of a deadly crash just south of Highway 77 & Mill Road, Wednesday night.
LSO identifies driver killed in fiery crash north of Lincoln
umpire
Severe umpire shortage impacting Lincoln youth baseball
The scene of a deadly crash just south of Highway 77 & Mill Road, Wednesday night.
LSO: One person dead after fiery crash north of Lincoln
deadly crash
SCENE VIDEO: Deadly crash south of Highway 77 and Mill Road