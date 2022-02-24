Nebraska officials respond to invasion of Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Nebraska lawmakers are reacting to the attack.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement on the situation Thursday morning:

Fischer: “Putin treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives. A sovereign nation has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot’s imperial ambitions. The fundamental principles of security in Europe are in peril. President Biden must immediately lead a global response that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically.

Nebraska Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon also released a statements on the situation:

We should hammer Putin & Russia as hard as we can economically and diplomatically. Putin’s Russia is a disgrace. Let’s arm Ukraine as much as we can and help them defend their country. And, we must work with Allies to strengthen our defenses. The Bully won’t stop with Ukraine. — Don Bacon (@DonJBacon) February 24, 2022

