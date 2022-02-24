Advertisement

Severe umpire shortage impacting Lincoln youth baseball

Elite Umpire's Association Director, Josh Munford said they've lost 20 to 30 percent of their...
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As spring approaches, it’s just about time to sign your kids up for baseball or softball, but you may notice less umpires.

The number of umpires has been dwindling for years and as Nebraskans head into the third spring season dealing with COVID-19, the lack of officials has only gotten worse.

The Elite Umpire’s Association handles 75-percent of the umpire assignments across Lincoln, Waverly and Norris. That encompasses multiple leagues from eight years old through high school. Elite Umpire’s Association Director, Josh Munford, said they’ve lost 20 to 30-percent of their staff over the last two years. He says the pandemic caused a lot of umpires to retire early, now forcing many of them to work overtime.

“You see a lot more umpires picking up a lot more games,” Munford said, “Maybe they’re willing to work 60 or 80, but now they’re working 80 to 100 games a year. We keep calling them up everyday and saying we need more help, but more often then I’d like to say we have to call coaches and say we’re not going to be able to get umpires for these games this week.”

In 2021, the Elite Umpire’s Association had 117 officials for games, and so far in 2022 there are only 95. In order to have a full staff, Munford said they need 150 to 200.

Simply put, he said without officials the kids can’t play. There are times when parents can step in to fill the role, but there are some scenarios where the game is cancelled entirely. Munford said the baseball regular season kicks off in mid-March, and many umpires come out too late, that’s why training clinics start in February.

“At the end of the day it’s for the kids, that’s the way I’ve looked at it,” Munford said. “I’ve been an umpire for 28 years and you know it’s what’s best to put the kids out there and let them play games.”

Because of the umpire shortage there’s an immediate need for applicants. This link that will direct you to the Elite Umpire Association’s Facebook page where you can email or message the association and start calling games on the field.

