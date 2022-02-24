UNL’s May graduation will be at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is again planning to hold its spring undergraduate commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced on Wednesday.

The ceremony for all undergraduates is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. Doors will open to students and guests at 8 a.m. If inclement weather arises, the afternoons of May 14 and 15 have been set aside as postponement options. Postponement information will be posted here.

“I am excited that our UNL graduates will again be able to receive their degrees in front of family and friends in such an iconic Husker setting,” Green said. “There is no place like Nebraska and no venue quite like Memorial Stadium.”

Guest seating will not be ticketed. All seating is general admission, unlimited and free. Guests should enter gates on the west side of the stadium. Wheelchair seating will be available with one companion seat.

Doctoral and master’s degrees will be awarded at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Guest seating is free and will not be ticketed.

The College of Law commencement ceremony will be at 2 p.m. May 14 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed here.

The ceremonies will comply with current campus and local health directives. The health safety measures for the ceremonies will be posted on the commencement website as they are available.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.