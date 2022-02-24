Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash just south of Highway 77 & Mill Road, Wednesday night.
LSO: One person dead after fiery crash north of Lincoln
The COVID Risk Dial for Lincoln has dropped to the low orange risk level for the first time...
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial drops to low orange
Mariah Chamberlin
Hearing delayed for suspect related to Kearney murder
From Left to Right: Julie Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Governor...
Gov. Ricketts announces Sen. Groene’s successor
Local business owner loses access to Facebook account
Local business owner loses access to Facebook account after being hacked

Latest News

A man looks at fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent...
‘The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Elite Umpire's Association Director, Josh Munford said they've lost 20 to 30 percent of their...
Severe umpire shortage impacting Lincoln youth baseball
umpire
Severe umpire shortage impacting Lincoln youth baseball
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl, Ukrainian leader says