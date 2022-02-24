Why Ukraine-Russia conflict matters to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a stake in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I like to tell people outside of Omaha that we’re not the center of nowhere but we’re the center of everywhere,” said Dr. Gina Ligon, Director of the National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology, and Education Center at UNO. “We think about our big transportation companies are here, financial companies are here, the government infrastructure, we are a prime target for a lot of this disinformation and cyber attacks that Russia’s known for.”

Ligon says those attacks are of high concern to NCITE, a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence.

While the world focuses on images of Russian tanks rolling along the border with Ukraine, she says the heartland should not lose sight of Putin’s ongoing “irregular warfare” and “targeted misinformation campaigns.”

“How are extremists gonna use this narrative to mobilize what kind of misinformation is already out there from both sides to turn us against each other about this?” Ligon said. “And of course the cyber attacks on things that are important to keeping Nebraska going, banks, hospitals, power grids. It’s negative seventeen here today so if that were to go out and we were to lose heat, how would that impact us?”

Dr. Lana Obradovic is an Associate Professor of Political Science and the Director of the Intelligence Community Center of Academic Excellence at University of Nebraska at Omaha. Currently researching and leading international projects in Sarajevo, she says we will feel immediate impact.

“In places like Omaha it could move beyond the gas pump, any kind of sanction against Russia and the Russian economy could certainly have an effect on the United States and our economy,” Obradovic said. “We’re seeing sanctions being imposed by a number of European nations, so they have realized yes, they’re going to have to endure higher gas prices, there might be some inflation, there will be some supply chain shock. That will spill over into the US economy, but I don’t believe its going to be anything debilitating to the United States.”

As home to U.S. Strategic Command, Nebraskans should understand the severity of any conflict involving two nuclear states.

“I have a lot of sympathy and support for anyone who is working at the U.S. Strategic Command today and any day for that matter,” Obradovic said. “Peace is their mission, after all. They’re the ones who are on the front lines today and every day when it comes to standing up and sending the message to our adversaries, be it China or Russia or Iran.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.