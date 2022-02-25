CHI Health sees increase of young Nebraskans needing mental health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health is seeing an increase in young Nebraskans needing mental health help due to the Russia and Ukraine crisis.

The violence between Russia and Ukraine has been non-stop for the last couple days. More kids and teens are worried about the state of the world because of the conflict.

“It’s kind of a secondary trauma if you will,” said Tim Hron, CHI Health Mental Health Therapist. “They’re experiencing increased depression, anxiety. As we’re starting to see the restrictions being lifted with COVID and feeling that sense of relief and then this world event is happening.”

The therapist said parents should look for signs of your kids becoming more irritable or isolated. He recommends talking openly with kids about world issues and it’s important to reassure your children that America is safe.

“I’ve had several patients this week who are teenagers who are asking me for a reason to live,” said Hron. “They’re losing hope and what’s going on in this world, so it’s very real for our kids.”

