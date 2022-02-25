LLCHD reports another COVID-19 death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 on Friday. According to the LLCHD, a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated died. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 423.

The LLCHD reported 30 lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 69,107.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:

54 with 36 from Lancaster County (2 on ventilators) and 18 from other communities (1 on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: low orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community remains high, but indicators are improving. Updated public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home Test Kits Available

LLCHD received its allotment of at-home test kits from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The kits are now available in the main lobby of LLCHD, 3131 “O” Street, during regular business hours. A limited number of kits will be available on a daily basis.

At-Home Test Reporting:

The health department launched a new resource that gives Lancaster County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the health department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,887

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 211,605

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66.3%

Booster doses: 119,572

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Monday, February 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Tuesday, March 1, 3:15 to 6 p.m., McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd.

Wednesday, March 2, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Saratoga Elementary School, 2215 S. 13th St; 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006

