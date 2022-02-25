Nebraska women’s basketball team closes Big Ten regular season with Cats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team takes aim at its 11th Big Ten Conference regular-season win while trying to tie a school record for home victories when the Huskers host Northwestern Sunday. Tip-off between the Big Red (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten) and the Wildcats (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) is set for 3:30 p.m. (CT) p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena with tickets on sale now at Huskers.com.

The Big Ten Network will televise the game, while Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch describe the action on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM CD 105.9 FM in Omaha), the Huskers App and Huskers.com. In a special promotional giveaway, 300 lucky fans could go home with “You Betcha” gourmet grilling spatulas. “You Betcha” is the signature three-point call of Matt Coatney.

The Huskers will celebrate Senior Day for MiCole Cayton, Bella Cravens and Sam Haiby in a post-game ceremony. Manager Gage Pohlmeier and nutrition student intern Allison Aden also will be recognized.

Not only will Nebraska be looking to tie the school record with its 16th home win of the year (1997-98, 2009-10, 2013-14), the Huskers and Wildcats will be playing for the No. 6 seed at the 14-team Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis next week. The winning team will claim the No. 6 seed, while a loss by the Huskers would drop them to the No. 7 spot. A loss by Northwestern could knock them to the No. 7 or 8 spots, pending the outcome of the Michigan State/Ohio State contest.

Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year front-runner Alexis Markowski continues to build an impressive season as the only true freshman in the conference to lead her team in scoring (12.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg). The seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week won her most recent award on Monday (Feb. 21) after averaging 16.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games last week. In 15 games as a Big Ten starter, Markowski is averaging 16.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Markowski is the only Power Five conference freshman to average at least 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds this season. She leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring and rebounding.

Jaz Shelley is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the league in scoring (18th, 12.3 ppg), rebounding (9th, 7.0 rpg), assists (5th, 5.0 apg), steals (7th, 1.8 spg) and blocked shots (6th, 1.1 bpg). She notched her fourth 20-point game of the year in Wednesday’s win at Wisconsin.

Captains Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne are surging down the stretch. Haiby is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists the last five games, while Bourne is averaging 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds the past five games. She has scored in double figures in eight straight contests.

