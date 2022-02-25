Advertisement

Warmer this weekend

Warmer This Weekend
By Brandon Rector
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a streak of cold days, the warming trend that began Friday will continue this weekend. Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week. There might be some precipitation late next week too.

Saturday will begin sunny to partly cloudy and cold. The afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to sunny, warmer and a bit breezy. High temperatures should be in the 40s for most of Nebraska with southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph.

Saturday Low Temperatures
Saturday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday looks to begin chilly with low temperatures mostly in the teens. The warming trend continues with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the 50s. Some locations could reach 60. Winds will be west or southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Low Temperatures
Sunday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Monday and Tuesday of next week will likely be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look to be a bit cooler, but still above average. Friday should be breezy with a chance of rain.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

