Five Kearney men arrested in series of arsons at Gulf Coast Walmart stores

Five suspects in a series of arsons at several Gulf Coast Walmart stores have been arrested. All five are from Kearney, Nebraska.(NBC 15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Five suspects in a series of arsons at several Gulf Coast Walmart stores have been arrested.

The men were arrested Thursday after a grand jury indictment. The indictment identifies the five as 40-year-old Jeffery Sikes, also known as Kenneth Allen; 37-year-old Sean Bottorff, also known as Sean McFarland; 21-year-old Michael Bottorff; 21-year-old Quinton Olson; and 23-year-old Alexander Olson.  All five are from Kearney, Nebraska.

At an arraignment later Thursday, each man declared his intent to plead not guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Jefferey Sikes and Alexander Olson face additional charges of malicious destruction by fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

