Bakery creates a buzz in Alma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dragonfly Desserts is a popular destination in Harlan County, where the owner takes great pride in serving her customers and community.

We visited with Cheryl Brown recently about her business called Dragonfly Desserts.

“It started about 17 years ago as an idea in my home,” Brown said. “I was just looking for ways to make some extra money while I was home-schooling my kids. Baking cakes for businesses popped into my head. It’s been a long process, but it led me here.”

The business is located in downtown Alma, and the town is a thriving community. “We have lots of boutiques and restaurants,” Brown said. “We get a lot of people visiting the town thanks to the lake nearby.”

When you come to Dragonfly Desserts, you’ll find not only great coffee on the menu.

“Our most popular items are the pastries,” Brown said. “We do scones, muffins, all types of cinnamon rolls, and of course, desserts. We make cheesecakes, cupcakes, and decorated cakes. We do weddings. That is kind of the foundation of the business. We also offer savory breakfast and lunch items as well.”

The business used to be a coffee shop before Brown owned it.

“The previous owner did the amazing work that you see, and it was their vision,” Brown said. “I was across the street in another building. I always told them, when you want to sell, let me know. When they were ready, I came over.”

The business is open Tuesday through Saturday. Tuesday through Friday it’s 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday it’s 7 a.m. to Noon. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“My favorite part of all this is serving people,” Brown said. “Just seeing the customers come into the retail space, and being with the community is the fun part of doing all this.”

