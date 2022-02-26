Warming trend continues on Sunday
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a chilly start Sunday morning, but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will warm up fast by Sunday afternoon. Even warmer temperatures as we head into the work week.
Seasonally chilly temperatures early Sunday morning.
Mostly sunny skies and warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Well above average temperatures will continue into next week with our first 70 degree temperature of the year possible on Tuesday in the Lincoln area. A cool down is expected late in the week the possibility of some much needed precipitation on the first Saturday of March.
