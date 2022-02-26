Warming trend continues on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a chilly start Sunday morning, but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will warm up fast by Sunday afternoon. Even warmer temperatures as we head into the work week.

Seasonally chilly temperatures early Sunday morning.

Chilly temperatures expected early Sunday morning. (1011 Weather)

Chilly start to Sunday, mild temperatures Sunday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies and warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine with mild temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Well above average temperatures will continue into next week with our first 70 degree temperature of the year possible on Tuesday in the Lincoln area. A cool down is expected late in the week the possibility of some much needed precipitation on the first Saturday of March.

Well above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.