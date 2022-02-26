Food costs climbing, impacting Lincoln non-profits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many are feeling the pinch of inflation, whether at the gas pump or on a grocery bill, and like many individuals, non-profits are experiencing the impact of rising food costs.

The People’s City Mission serves 3 meals a day for 365 days a year, and their costs went up almost 90% year-over-year.

“Our costs went up from 2021 in January of $6,160 to $11,700 and that’s just one month,” Pastor Tom Barber with the mission.

Nono-profits feeling food costs climb (Madison Pitsch)

In the last 13 months, the mission spent $375,756 on food alone. Barber said that’s higher than normal.

Rising costs are felt at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, too. Their food bill is up 34% from January of 2021 to January 2022.

Nono-profits feeling food costs climb (Madison Pitsch)

“We are absorbing more, and it’s more expensive to do so,” Lori Wellman, the Director of Development with Matt Talbot, said. “We’re helping people who are feeling those same financial impacts on their level, so there are more people coming to us for that need. So it’s really a financial issue that’s compounding.”

Matt Talbot said the pandemic brought increased costs to the tune of $23,000. Fewer volunteers, increased staffing costs and the purchase of additional items like cleaning and to-go supplies led the rise.

Nono-profits feeling food costs climb (Madison Pitsch)

The Food Bank of Lincoln is feeling the pinch, too.

“Now, having to try and purchase food and see the cost has really skyrocketed, has really caused us to pause and really look at our financial situation and make adjustments as we can,” Alynn Sampson, the Vice President of Operations and Impact at the Food Bank of Lincoln said. “But essentially it does mean less food to the same amount of folks we’ve been serving. Our numbers have not decreased.”

The inflation is reflected in the wallets of the people these non-profits serve.

Nono-profits feeling food costs climb (Madison Pitsch)

“For our guests lots of times, those issues are all intertwined,” Wellman said. “So it’s when the cost of food is going up, that’s impacting their ability to pay other bills, like rent or electricity. Sometimes, if their salaries or payments are not going up at the same rate, we’re going to see that increase in need.”

And it also is creating a rock-and-a-hard-place for non-profits, too.

“We’re very nervous because almost all of our finances come from donations,” Barber said. “It’s really hard when costs go up, because you hope the public will give you more, but they may be feeling the pinch themselves. So it’s a tough time.”

“We are having to, essentially pick and choose, just like our clients, what we’re going to spend our money on,” Sampson added.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.