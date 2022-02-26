Advertisement

Golf cart restrictions begin Feb. 27

(WMC Action News 5)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced that carts will be unavailable for use on City golf courses from Feb. 27 through March 13 due to extremely dry turf conditions.

“Grass on our courses, like most grass in our region, is suffering from lack of moisture due to the warmer and dry winter weather we have experienced. Early March is a critical period to protect the growth of grass prior to green up in the spring, particularly for bentgrass,” said Casey Crittenden, Golf Course Maintenance Coordinator. “Restricting golf cart use in early March is a simple preemptive measure to minimize possible turf damage that can be costly and time consuming to repair.”

Crittenden said maintenance staff are following the recommendation from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to lightly irrigate when conditions are ideal to rehydrate grass crowns and restore moisture levels.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation manages five municipal locations:

  • Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081
  • Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960
  • Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969
  • Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966
  • Ager Golf Course and Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-3863

Contact the clubhouse at each course for restriction updates or visit lincolncitygolf.org.

