HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 25)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball highlights and finishes from Friday, Feb. 25.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Bellevue East VS Omaha Burke

Columbus VS Omaha Northwest

Lincoln High VS Norfolk

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Adams Central 61, Platteview 34

Archbishop Bergan 48, Plainview 36

BDS 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 57 (OT)

BRLD 41, Wahoo 38

Blair 41, Sidney 35

Bridgeport 59, North Central 48

Broken Bow 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 29

Crawford 49, Silver Lake 47

Crofton 53, Superior 41

Diller-Odell 65, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Elkhorn North 63, McCook 38

Elkhorn Valley 40, Yutan 19

Elmwood-Murdock 58, McCool Junction 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osceola 23

Gothenburg 36, Milford 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Chase County 35

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44, Norfolk Catholic 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Centennial 17

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Sandhills/Thedford 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45, Overton 39

Lincoln Lutheran 38, Fairbury 18

Malcolm 46, Syracuse 36

Nebraska Christian 47, Alma 36

Niobrara/Verdigre 55, Johnson-Brock 43

North Bend Central 58, Ainsworth 32

Oakland-Craig 49, Gordon-Rushville 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Holdrege 18

Parkview Christian 265, Anselmo-Merna 27

Ponca 57, Pender 41

Shelton 42, Cambridge 23

St. Mary’s 56, Exeter-Milligan 32

St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 35 (Ot)

Sterling 65, South Platte 33

Sutton 57, Amherst 44

Waverly 50, Scottsbluff 48

Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 20

York 33, Northwest 28

