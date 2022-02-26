HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Feb. 25)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball highlights and finishes from Friday, Feb. 25.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Bellevue East VS Omaha Burke
Columbus VS Omaha Northwest
Lincoln High VS Norfolk
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Adams Central 61, Platteview 34
Archbishop Bergan 48, Plainview 36
BDS 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 57 (OT)
BRLD 41, Wahoo 38
Blair 41, Sidney 35
Bridgeport 59, North Central 48
Broken Bow 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 29
Crawford 49, Silver Lake 47
Crofton 53, Superior 41
Diller-Odell 65, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Elkhorn North 63, McCook 38
Elkhorn Valley 40, Yutan 19
Elmwood-Murdock 58, McCool Junction 28
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osceola 23
Gothenburg 36, Milford 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Chase County 35
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44, Norfolk Catholic 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Centennial 17
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Sandhills/Thedford 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45, Overton 39
Lincoln Lutheran 38, Fairbury 18
Malcolm 46, Syracuse 36
Nebraska Christian 47, Alma 36
Niobrara/Verdigre 55, Johnson-Brock 43
North Bend Central 58, Ainsworth 32
Oakland-Craig 49, Gordon-Rushville 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Holdrege 18
Parkview Christian 265, Anselmo-Merna 27
Ponca 57, Pender 41
Shelton 42, Cambridge 23
St. Mary’s 56, Exeter-Milligan 32
St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 35 (Ot)
Sterling 65, South Platte 33
Sutton 57, Amherst 44
Waverly 50, Scottsbluff 48
Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 20
York 33, Northwest 28
